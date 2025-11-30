NFL Thanksgiving Memories: Teams Reflect on Holiday Games

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — As Thanksgiving approaches, NFL teams reflect on their historical holiday matchups and memorable moments.

This year, 31 NFL teams will participate in Thanksgiving games, continuing a long-standing tradition that began decades ago. The only team without a Thanksgiving game in its history is the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions have become staples of this holiday, with fans eagerly anticipating their annual showdowns. This Thanksgiving, the Cowboys will compete against rival teams while the Lions look to make their mark.

Many players have made a name for themselves by performing excellently in these holiday games, some even earning the coveted turkey leg as the game’s most valuable player. Notable moments include the Rams‘ victory over the Lions in 1975 and the Patriots‘ thrilling game against Detroit in 2002, where linebacker Tedy Bruschi scored a memorable touchdown.

Teams have shared their own special Thanksgiving memories. The Broncos recalled Ron Dayne‘s thrilling performance in 2005, while the Bears were reminded of Walter Payton‘s impressive 1977 game where he had a record-breaking 244 yards from scrimmage.

The 49ers highlighted their 1972 triumph over the Cowboys, and the Seahawks spoke of their memorable clash against San Francisco in 2014, where they celebrated their victory with turkey legs on the field.

In recent years, younger players have begun to leave their mark. The Packers shared their 2023 upset victory over the Lions, which helped turn around their season, while the Lions celebrated their recent win to end a long losing streak on Thanksgiving.

As these teams gear up for Thanksgiving, the shared memories fuel their desire to create more history, adding another chapter to their legacies while enjoying a day centered around family, food, and football.