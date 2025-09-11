Sports
NFL Week 2: Commanders Face Packers as McLaurin Looks for Bounce Back
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The NFL’s Week 2 kicks off with a compelling matchup as the Washington Commanders take on the Green Bay Packers. Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin aims for redemption following a lackluster Week 1, where he caught only two passes for 27 yards. With just 4.7 points in PPR leagues, fantasy football owners are anxious about his early-season performance.
In contrast, Carolina Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan impressed in his NFL debut, securing five receptions for 68 yards and nearly 12 points in PPR format, drawing the attention of fantasy managers. This week raises the question: should fantasy General Managers favor McLaurin or the rising star McMillan?
McLaurin, a two-time Pro Bowler, has previously bounced back from slow starts, including last season when he recorded at least four receptions in seven consecutive games following a similar opener. He is expected to play a crucial role for second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, especially against the formidable Packers defense.
However, the Packers demonstrated their defensive prowess last week, limiting the Detroit Lions to just 13 points and 246 total yards. Star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown managed only four catches for 45 yards against them, raising concerns for McLaurin’s upcoming performance.
On the other side of the field, McMillan has quickly established himself as a key player for the Panthers, receiving nine targets from rookie quarterback Bryce Young. He showcased his skills against press coverage and is positioned as the WR1 for the Carolina offense.
While both players face tough defensive matchups, the Commanders’ game plan underscores McLaurin’s importance, especially as they seek to upset the Packers on Thursday Night Football. With expectations for a crucial week ahead, McLaurin’s experience may ultimately sway fantasy owners in his favor.
As kickoff approaches, the focus will be on whether McLaurin can rise to the occasion once again amidst fierce competition.
