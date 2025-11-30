NFL Week 13 Fantasy Football Injury Updates Released

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — In preparation for Week 13 of the NFL, fantasy football managers are on high alert. Injuries can significantly impact player performance, and as teams start to announce their inactives lists, crucial decisions must be made for fantasy lineups.

Official inactives for Sunday’s games are expected to be released around 11:30 a.m. ET for early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for afternoon matchups. This information is vital for fantasy owners to avoid starting players who will not take the field.

As always, it’s essential to stay updated on player statuses. ESPN will be providing real-time updates and analysis as the inactives lists become available. Be sure to refresh often to get the latest news that could help you set effective lineups.

This week, significant player injuries include top-tier quarterbacks and running backs, which could shift the balance in many fantasy leagues. Experts urge all participants to review news reports closely to ensure optimal team settings for the best chance at victory.

Finally, don’t forget to adjust your lineup accordingly after the inactives are announced. Setting your lineup with the most current information available can be the difference between a win or a loss in your fantasy matchup.