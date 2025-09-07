NFL Week 1 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Predictions

NEW YORK, NY – As the 2025 NFL season kicks off, fantasy football managers are gearing up for Week 1 decisions. Players such as Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, and Mason Taylor, who are all rookies, are expected to make their NFL debuts this week.

Warren, who had an impressive college career at Penn State, is being touted as a key target for the Colts in their matchup against the Dolphins. He recorded 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, making him a notable player as Miami allowed an average of 13.1 PPR points per game to tight ends last year, ranking 11th in the NFL.

However, the effectiveness of Warren may hinge on the performance of his quarterback, Mac Jones. In Jones’ previous Week 1 starts, tight ends have only contributed about 7.4% of his yards, raising concerns about Warren’s target potential.

On the other hand, Loveland, drafted by the Bears after earning a national championship at Michigan, faces a tougher challenge in his debut. With competition from veteran players in the receiving corps, and against a Vikings defense that typically restricts tight ends to 11.4 PPR points per game, he may not be a reliable option this week.

Mason Taylor also steps onto the field this week as a rookie, drafted by the Jets after a solid season at LSU. While he comes from a lineage of NFL greatness being the son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, he is likely to be more involved in blocking schemes rather than the passing game initially, as the Jets maintain a run-focused offense.

All three players have potential, but experts suggest Warren should be the preferred start among them due to a more favorable matchup and increased target opportunities compared to Loveland and Taylor.