NFL Week 1 Features Key Matchups and Promotions for Fans

NEW YORK, NY – The 2025 NFL season kicks off with a series of high-stakes matchups. Starting on September 4, the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Kickoff Game.

Fans looking to bet on the action can take advantage of a new DraftKings promo code that offers more than $200 off the NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in bonus bets after a first wager of $5 or more.

In addition to the Eagles-Cowboys game, the NFL Week 1 lineup includes several other exciting matchups. On September 5, the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 NFL Brazil game at Corinthians Arena, a matchup expected to draw significant attention.

On Sunday, notable games will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers against the New York Jets, where Aaron Rodgers will face his former team. The Baltimore Ravens will go up against the Buffalo Bills in a showdown between last season’s MVPs, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.

The NFL Sunday Ticket allows fans to watch all out-of-market, afternoon games. Subscribers can use features like multiview, which lets fans watch multiple games at once, enhancing the viewing experience for fantasy football players and sports bettors alike.

To redeem the DraftKings offer, new users must create an account, make a minimum deposit, and place an initial bet. The bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling as a win.

As part of the NFL Sunday Ticket promotion, users can also share the experience with up to five family members via YouTube TV, where a base plan is needed to access the NFL package.

With the NFL season just around the corner, both DraftKings and YouTube TV are promoting significant discounts for fans ready to dive into another exciting year of football.