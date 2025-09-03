NFL Week 1 Highlights: Key Matchups and Predictions for 2025 Season

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The NFL returns with an exciting 16-game slate for the opening weekend of the 2025 season. Fans are eager to see how storylines unfold as teams clash on the field.

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, kicking off the season. The Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions, are favored after trading linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. Last season, the Eagles dominated the Cowboys, winning both matchups with scores of 34-6 and 41-7.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts impressed in their Week 10 clash last year, throwing for 202 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for another two touchdowns. The NFL offensive player of the year favorite Saquon Barkley, who plays for the Eagles, will be one to watch as well.

In a unique matchup, the Los Angeles Chargers will “host” the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil on Friday night. Kansas City returns after a tough Super Bowl defeat last season but remains a favorite this year. Both teams aim to set the tone for the season.

The Washington Commanders will kick off against the New York Giants, looking to establish themselves further after a strong last season. Giants quarterback Russell Wilson faces a challenging start, hoping to utilize his new receiving corps effectively.

As the weekend continues, the Carolina Panthers will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, showcasing two promising young quarterbacks, Bryce Young and Trevor Lawrence. Each will try to prove they are ready to take their teams to the next level.

Finally, in a highly anticipated Sunday night game, the Baltimore Ravens will go against the Buffalo Bills, featuring the last two MVPs, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. Both quarterbacks are expected to deliver outstanding performances as both teams aim for playoff contention.

With intense matchups ahead, excitement is building as fans gear up for another thrilling NFL season.