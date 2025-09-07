NFL Week 1 Matchup: Steelers to Face Jets with Experienced Referee

Pittsburgh, PA — The NFL has announced the referee for the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ regular season opener against the New York Jets on Sunday. Bill Vinovich, a veteran official with three Super Bowl assignments to his name, will oversee the highly-anticipated match.

During the last season, Vinovich averaged 11.59 penalties per game, which is 1.21 fewer than the league average of 12.80. His officiating style has a notable impact on game outcomes; home teams under his watch won only 41.18% of their games last season, significantly lower than the league average of 54.74%.

This will serve as an important factor for both teams, as the Steelers open their season on the road. Elimination of home-field bias could be beneficial for Pittsburgh, which seeks to start the season strong against a competitive Jets squad.

As the kickoff approaches, Steelers Wire will provide updates and coverage leading into the game. Follow us on X for the latest information and insights as we prepare for this exciting matchup.