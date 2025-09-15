NFL Week 3 Matchups: Intrigue and Betting Lines Released

NEW YORK, NY – The NFL Week 3 schedule is set to kick off with a thrilling matchup when the Miami Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills for Thursday Night Football. The Bills, boasting a strong start at 2-0, are favored heavily at -13.5 after defeating the New England Patriots last week.

Sunday’s slate features multiple contests with undefeated teams, including the Indianapolis Colts hosting the Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks facing the Detroit Lions. Both games promise excitement as they unfold.

On Sunday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs will clash with the New York Giants, both searching for their first wins of the season. The Chiefs, coming off a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, aim to regroup against a Giants team reeling from a narrow defeat.

Week 3 wraps up with another enticing Monday Night Football matchup. The Detroit Lions are set to visit the Baltimore Ravens, a game that could have significant playoff implications down the line.

Current betting lines show heavy favorites and high stakes for both viewers and gamblers alike. The Bills lead with a -13.5 point spread, while the Ravens are favored by -5.5 against the Lions. The matchups highlight the competitive nature of the league as teams fight for playoff positions.

As the season progresses, fans will closely watch these early rounds, with some franchises looking to bounce back from disappointing starts. The full list of odds for all matches is available at major sportsbook sites.