NFL Week 3 Matchups: Key Fantasy Players to Watch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As NFL Week 3 kicks off, fantasy managers face tough choices. An intriguing matchup features the struggling Carolina Panthers against the Jacksonville Jaguars, both teams looking to turn their seasons around.

Many fantasy managers are eyeing Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Despite facing an injury that sidelined him last season, Lawrence remains a strong fantasy option. Last year, he was the No. 7 fantasy quarterback and nearly made the top 10 this season. His roster percentage in ESPN standard leagues is just over 35%, still considered low for a player of his caliber.

This year, the Jaguars’ lineup has improved. With a new coaching staff and the addition of a Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver, they hope to elevate their offensive performance. Against the Panthers’ defense, which has struggled in previous seasons, Lawrence is expected to thrive.

On the other hand, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is also catching attention as a potential fantasy sleeper. If Young continues using his mobility, he could excel against the Jaguars. Last season, he scored five rushing touchdowns and threw seven touchdowns over the last three games, averaging nearly 27 fantasy points per game.

In other notable QB news, sophomore quarterbacks are gaining traction too. Managers are advised to keep an eye on players like Maye and Williams, who have shown promise in preseason. Rookies and backups are making headlines, especially with recent injury reports that could affect team lineups.

Running backs are also in focus as some have begun to earn significant touches. Players like Ekeler, who performed well last year, could become fantasy powerhouses this Sunday against the Giants. Those who play in deeper leagues should consider trading for players after they perform in Week 3.

As for wide receivers, Meyers is projected to have a solid comeback season after a rocky offseason filled with trade talks. Facing his former team this week, he has the potential for a breakout game, especially with better offensive support.

The excitement around NFL matchups and fantasy implications continues to grow with each passing week, making Week 3 a critical juncture for managers trying to secure early leads in their leagues.