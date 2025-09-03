NFL Week 1: New Rookies Ready for 2025 Season

NEW YORK, NY (AP) — The NFL season kicks off this Sunday, featuring a packed lineup as fans gear up for Week 1 action. RedZone is set to provide coverage of all the critical plays and scoring from the afternoon games.

There will be eight matchups starting at 1 p.m. (ET) and four more at 4 p.m. as teams look to make a strong start. Among the players to watch is Ashton Jeanty, the Las Vegas Raiders‘ sixth-overall pick in this year’s draft. The former Boise State running back, known for his explosive playing style, faces the New England Patriots, looking to improve on a disappointing season last year.

Jeanty’s entry to the NFL follows an impressive college career, where he finished with 2,601 rushing yards, falling just 27 yards short of the single-season rushing record held by Barry Sanders. Last season, the Raiders struggled significantly in the rushing department, averaging just 79.8 rushing yards per game, which was the worst in the league.

“Man, it fires me up seeing the way that he runs,” said Raiders quarterback during a preseason interview. “He’s running through people and he’s not shying away from contact. I think he’s going to be a really special player.”

In another key matchup, the Tennessee Titans begin their season against the Denver Broncos. This game marks the debut of Cam Ward, the Titans’ top pick from the April draft. The young quarterback takes over the starting role after last year’s starter underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.

“I just think I really got to show that gunslinger,” Ward shared following the preseason finale. “It’s about playing a full game and earning coach Callahan’s trust.”

Ward led the University of Miami to a successful finish last year, with 39 touchdown passes, and now aims to showcase that talent on the NFL stage. With the stakes high this Sunday, fans are eager to see how these rookies adapt to the professional level.