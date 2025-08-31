NFL Week 1: Predictions, Odds, and Expert Picks Released

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The NFL preseason has concluded, and fans are gearing up for the highly anticipated Week 1 games starting on September 7. The opening schedule features several thrilling matchups, including the Cowboys facing the Eagles in the NFL Kickoff Game and the Chiefs taking on the Chargers in Brazil on September 8. Thirteen games will be played on Sunday, and the week will conclude with the Vikings hosting the Bears on Monday night.

As the NFL season begins, sports bettors are closely monitoring spreads and totals. Notable Week 1 odds include the Eagles favored by -7.5 over the Cowboys, a shift likely influenced by the recent trade of linebacker Micah Parsons. The Vikings are slightly favored at -1.5 against the Bears, while the Bills hold a -1.5 edge over the Ravens during the Sunday Night Football spotlight.

For those looking to enhance their betting strategies, a set of precise score predictions for Week 1 can prove invaluable. Sportsline expert Cohen has analyzed each matchup and provided insights, finishing the previous season with a notable 190-95 record on straight picks.

Cohen particularly favors the Bills to narrowly defeat the Ravens with a score of 26-23 in their upcoming face-off. He remarks, “These are the two best teams in the NFL, and I expect we’ll see them again in the AFC Championship Game.” He also predicts the Bills will cover the spread and the total points will surpass expectations.

Additionally, Cohen believes one of the games will see scores exceeding 60 total points, highlighting an opportunity for bettors to consider. With various matchups to analyze, the focus remains on who will claim victory across all games and what bets are worth making.