NFL Week 1 Preview: Commanders Face Off Against Giants

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders will face the New York Giants in their season opener at Northwest Stadium this Sunday. The matchup marks a significant test for the Commanders’ revamped secondary, as they will need to contain second-year wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Nabers, a standout at LSU, led the SEC in receiving yards and touchdowns in 2023, creating challenges for opposing defenses. Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said, “We’ve been really sticky in coverage. We’ve challenged in press, and I believe our secondary is ready for the challenge.”

The Giants have strengthened their defense with players like Dexter Lawrence and edge rusher Brian Burns, and they used their third overall pick on Abdul Carter from Penn State. Carter has drawn comparisons to Micah Parsons and showcased his ability to influence games in the preseason.

Washington’s secondary, which underwent significant changes during the offseason, is prepared for its first real test. The unit includes new players known for their man coverage skills, like Marshon Lattimore and Adrian Amos.

Another critical aspect of the game will be how the Commanders use wide receiver Curtis Samuel. Acquired in a trade, Samuel’s physical style and capacity to gain yards after the catch could be pivotal. Teammate Terry McLaurin praised Samuel’s energy, saying, “When he’s out there, you feel his presence.”

The Commanders’ running game remains a mystery, with a lineup featuring Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez Jr., and Jacory Croskey-Merritt. The coaching staff is evaluating who will take the lead in carries as the season begins.

Additionally, as owner Josh Harris invests over $120 million into practice facility upgrades, the Commanders are also building a better environment for players and staff, addressing past complaints from the NFL Players Association.

With a fresh season ahead, both teams aim to set the tone for their campaigns. Kickoff is at 1 PM ET on Sunday.