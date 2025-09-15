NFL Week 1 Review: Teams Reshape Rankings After Thrilling Openers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The NFL’s opening week concluded with thrilling matchups, including the Broncos’ comeback victory against the Titans on Sunday.

Week 1 featured numerous standout performances, propelling teams to reassess their standings as they prepare for the second week. The Broncos finished the week with the league’s top-ranked defense, allowing only 133 yards per game.

Quarterback Russell Wilson acknowledged the importance of a strong defense, stating, “It’s the best feeling when you have a great defense.” Wilson’s sentiment echoed as the Broncos’ defense topped several statistical categories, including fewest yards allowed per play and total first downs.

Denver’s linebacker Alex Singleton expressed excitement about the team’s potential. “I’m excited to be a part of it … you just have to do what you’re supposed to do because everybody around you is going to do it at a high level,” he said.

Despite the defensive triumph, the Broncos faced challenges ahead. In their next five games, they will compete against offense-heavy teams, including the Colts, who scored 156 rushing yards against the Dolphins last week.

In yet another thrilling match, the Bengals pulled off an unexpected victory over the Ravens. Ja’Marr Chase, a standout wide receiver, made key plays to secure the win, while rookie Josh Johnson had an interception that shifted momentum.

The Ravens, despite their loss, showcased talent, particularly in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who scored a spectacular touchdown despite the team’s struggles.

The Vikings also impressed, coming back to defeat the Bears, with running back Kenny Gainwell contributing crucial yards.

Meanwhile, the Patriots faced scrutiny after losing to the Raiders. Quarterback Jake Maye expressed disappointment in his performance, mentioning several missed opportunities. Nonetheless, his coach Mike Vrabel continues to back him as he adjusts to the team’s system.

As teams look to improve and build on their Week 1 performances, fans can anticipate more exciting games in the coming weeks, starting with the Broncos taking on the Colts this Sunday.