NFL Week 1 Schedule and Betting Odds Set to Launch

NEW YORK, NY — The 2025 NFL season is about to kick off as Week 1 is scheduled to begin on September 4. Excitement builds as teams prepare for the action, facing off in pivotal matchups complete with competitive betting odds.

This year, nearly a dozen games feature spreads of a field goal or less, highlighting the closeness of competition. Key games include the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Los Angeles Chargers, with the Chiefs favored by three points, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing the Atlanta Falcons, who are the underdogs by 2.5 points. In contrast, two games stand out with spreads larger than a touchdown, including the Tennessee Titans as 8-point underdogs against the Denver Broncos.

With the season beginning soon, bettors are keen to maximize their chances. SportsLine‘s advanced computer model, which simulates each game 10,000 times, has shown profits of over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated picks. In 2024, the model had a record of 31-15 on its highest-rated selections, promising valuable insight for fans and bettors alike.

One highlight predicted by the model is that the Cincinnati Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, are likely to cover a spread of 5.5 against the Cleveland Browns. Burrow, who led the league in passing yards and touchdowns last season, has retained his top receiving targets. Meanwhile, the Browns struggled last season and look to improve this year under new quarterback Joe Flacco.

Additionally, the Green Bay Packers are projected to cover a tight spread of 2.5 points against the Detroit Lions. The Packers recently enhanced their defense by acquiring star linebacker Micah Parsons, while the Lions face uncertainty due to losing key coaching staff this offseason.

As kickoff approaches, teams will vie for victory, and fans will watch closely to see who comes out on top in this intensely competitive league.