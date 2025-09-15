NFL Week 2: Struggles and Surprises in Early Season

INDIANAPOLIS — NFL teams are feeling the pressure as Week 2 concludes, with several high-profile franchises facing unexpected challenges. The New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, and others have all started the season with two losses, raising concerns about their prospects moving forward. The Kansas City Chiefs are also struggling, marking their first 0-2 start since 2014.

This week’s focus is on the performances of various teams, including the Chiefs, whose quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is having to scramble more than ever, attempting to revitalize an offense that seems to be faltering. As Mahomes explained to the Fox broadcast team, he has been forced to adapt his play, leading to an increase in his rushing stats this season.

Despite Mahomes’s efforts, the Chiefs fell short in a tight game against the Philadelphia Eagles, losing 20-17. History is not on their side; teams starting 0-2 have a low chance of making the playoffs, although the Chiefs’ previous successes offer a glimmer of hope. Their playoff odds currently stand at 56 percent according to analytics models.

The situation is even more dire for the Dolphins, who are struggling after falling to the Colts last week. Miami’s head coach, Mike McDaniel, faces scrutiny after the team’s dismal performance. The Dolphins are looking to rebound, but injuries and inconsistencies have hampered their early-season efforts.

In contrast, the Arizona Cardinals emerged victorious, defeating the Carolina Panthers 27-22. The Cardinals had a strong lead but allowed the Panthers to come back, showcasing their difficulties in closing out games. Veteran Calais Campbell’s fourth-down sack sealed the win for Arizona, which improved to 2-0.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings are navigating a steep learning curve with rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy at the helm. After a dismal offensive performance against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Kevin O’Connell acknowledged that this season would be a test of patience for the team.

Back in New York, Jets quarterback Justin Fields‘ status is uncertain after leaving the field in the fourth quarter due to a potential concussion. Jets coach Aaron Glenn stated that Fields is currently in the concussion protocol and his ability to play next week hinges on his recovery.

This week’s NFL gameplay has left many teams at a crossroads. As the season progresses, the focus will shift to whether underperforming teams can bounce back and how well teams maintain their momentum.