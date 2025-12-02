Sports
NFL Week 14 Waiver Wire Picks for Fantasy Managers
December 1, 2025 – With the NFL’s fantasy playoffs approaching, managers are gearing up for Week 14. The focus this week is on player pickups that could strengthen rosters ahead of the playoffs. Several promising running backs are available on waivers for those looking to bolster their lineups.
Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai is gaining attention after earning a significant snap share of 49.4% over recent games. He amassed 178 rushing yards and scored a touchdown in Week 13. If he maintains his role, Monangai could prove to be an effective RB2 option moving forward.
Blake Corum of the Los Angeles Rams has also seen an increase in workload with a 16% roster percentage. He has been earning more touches and recorded a season-high 81 rushing yards last week. His performance makes him a valuable asset in a dynamic Rams offense.
Meanwhile, Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard leads the backfield rotation with a 58% snap share and significant production. He rushed for 83 yards in Week 13, establishing himself as a key player to target from waivers. If he continues this trend, he could be an essential RB during the fantasy playoffs.
New Orleans Saints’ Devin Neal is another running back worth considering. After a promising performance that saw his snap percentage rise to 81.9%, Neal is slated to lead the Saints’ backfield in the absence of Alvin Kamara due to injury.
Lastly, Chris Rodriguez Jr. of the Washington Commanders is making waves after leading their backfield with the most carries recently. As the primary rusher for Washington, he averaged over 50 rushing yards per game in his last four outings, making him a notable pick.
Fantasy managers will need to be strategic as the playoffs approach, specifically considering injuries and bye weeks. Teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, and New York Giants will be absent in Week 14.
Recent Posts
- FC Barcelona Faces Atletico Madrid in La Liga Showdown
- Foden’s Late Goal Saves Manchester City Against Leeds United
- CrowdStrike Earnings Expected to Show Growth Amid Market Fluctuations
- Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca Questions Referee Consistency After Draw with Arsenal
- Apple AI Chief John Giannandrea to Retire as Company Restructures Leadership
- Social Security Agency Plans to Cut Office Visits by 50%
- Barcelona Eyes Antonio Nusa in Transfer Plans
- Sunderland Leads Premier League Happiness Rankings Amid Season Turmoil
- Zendaya, Tom Holland Hold Off Wedding Despite Engagement Ring Reveal
- Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Faces Pressure Amid Team Struggles
- Juventus Faces Udinese in Coppa Italia Knockout Match Today
- Fabergé Winter Egg Breaks Auction Records in London
- Juventus Prepares for Coppa Italia Match Against Udinese
- Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen Clash in DFB-Pokal Showdown
- Jordin Sparks Celebrates Holiday Season at Philadelphia Parade
- Newcastle Hosts Struggling Tottenham in Premier League Clash
- Doc Rivers Faces Pressure Amid Bucks’ Disappointing Season
- Aishah Hasnie Promoted to Anchor and White House Correspondent at Fox News
- Phish Announces Return to Sphere with Nine Concerts in 2026
- Escalating Tensions: U.S. Threatens War in Venezuela Amid Controversial Claims