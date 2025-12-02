NFL Week 14 Waiver Wire Picks for Fantasy Managers

December 1, 2025 – With the NFL’s fantasy playoffs approaching, managers are gearing up for Week 14. The focus this week is on player pickups that could strengthen rosters ahead of the playoffs. Several promising running backs are available on waivers for those looking to bolster their lineups.

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai is gaining attention after earning a significant snap share of 49.4% over recent games. He amassed 178 rushing yards and scored a touchdown in Week 13. If he maintains his role, Monangai could prove to be an effective RB2 option moving forward.

Blake Corum of the Los Angeles Rams has also seen an increase in workload with a 16% roster percentage. He has been earning more touches and recorded a season-high 81 rushing yards last week. His performance makes him a valuable asset in a dynamic Rams offense.

Meanwhile, Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard leads the backfield rotation with a 58% snap share and significant production. He rushed for 83 yards in Week 13, establishing himself as a key player to target from waivers. If he continues this trend, he could be an essential RB during the fantasy playoffs.

New Orleans Saints’ Devin Neal is another running back worth considering. After a promising performance that saw his snap percentage rise to 81.9%, Neal is slated to lead the Saints’ backfield in the absence of Alvin Kamara due to injury.

Lastly, Chris Rodriguez Jr. of the Washington Commanders is making waves after leading their backfield with the most carries recently. As the primary rusher for Washington, he averaged over 50 rushing yards per game in his last four outings, making him a notable pick.

Fantasy managers will need to be strategic as the playoffs approach, specifically considering injuries and bye weeks. Teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, and New York Giants will be absent in Week 14.