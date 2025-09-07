NFL Week 1 Weather Report: What to Expect

Milwaukee, WI — As NFL fans gear up for Week 1 of the season, understanding the weather conditions for the games is crucial for fantasy football success. This week’s weather analysis brings positive news for most teams, with only a few games facing potential weather disruptions.

The matchup between the Cleveland Browns and their opponents will see some light rain in the morning, but the skies are expected to clear by kickoff. Winds will be light, and temperatures will hover in the mid-60s, making it a good day for football. Fantasy players should start all their key players without concern.

In other matchups, light rain will be seen early on. While precipitation could affect passing games slightly, it is not significant enough to warrant benching any wide receivers or tight ends, as conditions will improve after the early rain passes.

Down in Jacksonville, a gradual increase in rain and possible thunderstorms is expected during the game. However, the rain will likely be sporadic, posing minimal impact as temperatures approach the low 90s.

Meanwhile, Denver will enjoy clear skies and temperatures in the low 80s. Although gusts could peak into the high teens, the weather overall will not be a concern. Nonetheless, fantasy players should monitor the wind conditions closely, particularly for kickers.

In Green Bay, expect a beautiful afternoon with mostly clear conditions, light winds, and temperatures in the upper 60s. It stands out as the “Good Weather Game of the Week.” Conversely, Buffalo will see some wind but no projected rain, allowing players to proceed with normal lineup decisions.

In Chicago, fans can anticipate a pleasant night with temperatures in the mid-60s and no expected rain. Kickoff will occur with manageable wind conditions. This week poses little weather-related risk, allowing players to feel confident as the season starts.

The NFL season kicks off amidst heightened awareness of weather impacts, especially after last week’s delay between the Cowboys and Eagles due to lightning. Fans and players alike are eager to embrace the excitement of the upcoming games.