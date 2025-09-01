2025 NFL Win Projections: Who Will Rise or Fall This Season?

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The 2025 NFL season promises to be exciting, with several teams vying for playoff spots based on new win projections. According to The Athletic’s Austin Mock, the Washington Commanders are expected to win 8.8 games, while the Buffalo Bills lead the AFC with a projected 11.2 wins.

This year’s projections highlight a tight race among top teams, especially in the AFC. The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs also remain strong contenders, but the Bills are viewed as front-runners for the AFC crown.

While the Commanders were once considered league favorites, some analysts now question their chances of maintaining that status. Doug Haller noted that the Arizona Cardinals could be more competitive than expected. Under head coach Jonathan Gannon, they improved from four wins in his first year to eight last season, pushing for a postseason appearance.

In Atlanta, optimism abounds, but the Falcons have not surpassed eight wins since 2017. Josh Kendall emphasized the importance of second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. stepping up if Atlanta hopes to break that streak.

The Baltimore Ravens, according to Jeff Zrebiec, could net around 11 wins this season thanks to their deep roster and minimal offseason changes. However, Zrebiec warns against getting too ambitious with projections given the difficult schedule.

Tim Graham believes the Bills might be undervalued with only an 11.2 win projection. Despite past successes, there are concerns regarding the team’s defensive consistency.

The Chicago Bears, facing a critical season, may find themselves in a tight spot with their win estimate at 7.4, as noted by Dan Wiederer. They must prove their offseason hype can translate into wins, especially in a challenging division.

As teams prepare for the upcoming season, rookies such as C.J. Stroud and other newcomers will need to shine. With the preseason complete and the first game slated for September 4, all eyes will be on how these projections play out on the field.