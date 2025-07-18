NFLPA Leader’s Past Lawsuit Sparks Controversy Among Player Representatives

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Lloyd Howell Jr., the executive director of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), is facing scrutiny after revelations about a 2011 sexual discrimination lawsuit against him surfaced following his election in 2023. The lawsuit, settled in 2015, alleged Howell discriminated against women while he was a senior executive at Booz Allen.

Two player representatives who voted for Howell expressed surprise upon learning of the lawsuit, claiming they were not informed during the election process last June. They described feeling misled, suggesting that key information may have been suppressed. “I felt really good about the process leading up to it,” one player said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “Now that all this stuff is coming out, I am like — wait a second, what happened there?”

However, two other members of the union’s executive committee disagreed. In a joint interview, they claimed the lawsuit was discussed openly during candidate vetting, adding that Howell was questioned about it in detail. “Full disclosures were made to everybody,” one member stated. “We cannot have something bite us in a year, or two, or three, or five,” he added, emphasizing the thoroughness of the vetting process.

In 2011, Margo Fitzpatrick, a Booz Allen partner, accused Howell of denying her and other women leadership roles and nurturing a discriminatory work environment. The lawsuit claimed Howell characterized finance as a “good ole boys club” and excluded female employees from client interactions. The case concluded with a settlement that details remain undisclosed.

Following Howell’s election, several issues have emerged regarding his leadership. Notably, reports indicate that the FBI is investigating the NFLPA’s financial dealings involving OneTeam Partners, and Howell’s dual role as a consultant for the Carlyle Group has raised eyebrows.

The NFLPA’s executive committee has voiced support for Howell amidst these controversies. “We felt great about the process,” said one committee member. “We are 100 percent behind Lloyd,” he stated, reaffirming confidence in Howell’s leadership.