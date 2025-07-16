NHL Announces 2025-26 Season Schedule with Exciting Matchups

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League (NHL) revealed its 2025-26 regular season schedule on July 16, 2025. The season kicks off with an opening night tripleheader on October 7, featuring the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

The first game of the season will see the Panthers raise their championship banner at Amerant Bank Arena as they host the Chicago Blackhawks at 5 p.m. ET. Following this, the Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden at 8 p.m. ET. The night concludes with a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can expect a full 1,312-game slate, including special events such as two games in Sweden in November and a significant Olympic break for the Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. This will mark the return of NHL players to the Olympics for the first time since 2014. The NHL’s Olympic break will begin on February 5, with games resuming on February 25.

The Detroit Red Wings also announced their schedule for the 2025-26 season as they celebrate their centennial year. They will open their season at home against the Montreal Canadiens on October 9 at 7 p.m. Each team will play 82 games, including several pivotal division matchups.

October 28 will highlight a unique day in the NHL, as all 32 teams will be playing, beginning with the Penguins facing the Flyers at 6 p.m. ET and wrapping up with the Kings visiting the San Jose Sharks at 11 p.m. ET. More details about the full broadcast schedule will be released in the coming months.