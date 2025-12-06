Sports
NHL Calder Trophy Race Heats Up as Rookies Shine
NEW YORK, New York – The NHL’s Calder Trophy race is heating up as top rookies make their mark this season. With just over two months into the 2025 season, players like Matthew Schaefer, Ivan Demidov, and Beckett Sennecke are in fierce competition for the coveted award.
Matthew Schaefer, the first overall pick of the draft, has emerged as an early favorite. He has scored eight goals and provided 11 assists, giving him 19 points overall, just behind Demidov and Sennecke. Schaefer’s play on the ice has been pivotal for the New York Islanders, showcasing his ability to create scoring opportunities and contribute defensively.
“The way he dictates the pace of play is truly game-changing,” said an NHL analyst. His impressive skating skills help him effectively join offensive plays and recover defensively.
Ivan Demidov also continues to impress, playing a crucial role for the Montreal Canadiens. With 20 points in 15 games, he is an offensive catalyst on the second line, working alongside rookies Oliver Kapanen and Kirby Dach. “He might be the most purely skilled rookie in the class,” commented a hockey expert.
Beckett Sennecke leads the league with 20 points and has been a significant factor in the Anaheim Ducks’ success, keeping them in playoff contention. “He’s a breath of fresh air with his high-end puck-handling,” said a Ducks coach.
The goalkeeping department has also seen strong rookie performances, notably Jesper Wallstedt and Yaroslav Askarov. Wallstedt, the Minnesota Wild’s backup, has achieved eight wins with four shutouts this season, boasting an impressive save percentage of .944. “He’s been unstoppable over the last month,” remarked a team insider.
Askarov, playing for the San Jose Sharks, has claimed his spot as the primary goaltender and has shown remarkable skills during critical games, helping keep the Sharks competitive in a tight playoff race.
The Calder Trophy race is expected to get even more competitive as the season progresses, with discussions around potential candidates heating up as the holiday season approaches.
