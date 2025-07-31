NHL and DAZN Partner for Global NHL.TV Streaming from 2025-26 Season

LONDON / NEW YORK — The National Hockey League (NHL) and DAZN announced a multi-year partnership that will make DAZN the exclusive home of NHL.TV in nearly 200 countries starting with the 2025-26 season. This agreement marks a significant step for the NHL in expanding its international reach.

As the exclusive destination for live and on-demand coverage, NHL.TV will include every NHL game, the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Stanley Cup Final. Existing NHL.TV subscribers can expect further updates about the transition in the coming months.

Under this partnership, NHL.TV will be available on DAZN as either a standalone subscription or as an addition to existing DAZN offerings. This will apply across nearly 200 countries, excluding the United States, Canada, and Nordic countries including Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, expressed excitement about the agreement. “DAZN’s landmark agreement with the NHL is a significant step forward in our mission to deliver the most exciting sports action to fans. We’re excited to bring a premium North American sports property to a broad international audience,” he said.

Fans will have the flexibility to access NHL.TV on any device that supports DAZN, such as smart TVs, tablets, and gaming consoles. This new venture will join DAZN’s multi-sport offerings, which feature other channels like NFL Game Pass and PGA Tour Pass.

Steve McArdle, NHL Chief Operating Officer, highlighted the importance of engaging international fans. “With 30 percent of our players born outside of North America, engaging our international fans is a significant priority,” he noted. “We are thrilled to partner with DAZN to continue expanding our global reach and engaging our fast-growing international fan base.”

This partnership is expected to enhance the viewing experience for hockey fans worldwide, making NHL content more accessible through innovative technology.