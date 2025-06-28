2025 NHL Draft Begins with Exciting Selections in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft commenced Friday, marking a pivotal moment for 32 young athletes as they take their first steps towards professional hockey. The New York Islanders kicked off the event, selecting defenseman Matthew Schaefer with the first overall pick.

Schaefer, 17, is notable for becoming the fifth defenseman since 2006 to be chosen first overall. He recorded 22 points, featuring seven goals and 15 assists, while boasting a plus-21 rating in just 17 games for Erie this season in the Ontario Hockey League. After suffering a broken clavicle during the IIHF World Junior Championship, Schaefer was cleared for contact and participated in the NHL Scouting Combine.

His heartbreaking journey includes the loss of his mother, Jennifer, to breast cancer in February 2024, and his billet mom, Emily Matson, who passed away shortly before that. Schaefer is now regarded as a cornerstone player for the Islanders, with Central Scouting director Dan Marr praising his all-around capabilities, likening him to a future All-Star.

San Jose Sharks followed closely by selecting Michael Misa at No. 2. Misa, awarded the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence, scored a record 134 points this past OHL season and emerged as a key player for Saginaw. His exceptional hockey sense and playmaking capabilities have already drawn comparisons to NHL stars.

Next up, the Chicago Blackhawks picked Anton Frondell with the third selection. The Swedish winger showcased impressive scoring skills and endurance in Sweden’s junior league, despite starting the season with minor injuries. Scouts have likened his playing style to that of a military tank due to his aggressive and determined nature on the ice.

Utah Mammoth secured Caleb Desnoyers at pick number four. Desnoyers distinguished himself during the QMJHL playoffs, leading Moncton to victory while earning multiple accolades. His all-around game and strong forechecking are expected to complement Utah’s roster well.

The Nashville Predators made the fifth pick and chose Brady Martin, who is expected to transform their center position with his skill and physicality. Martin had a commendable performance with Team Canada during the U-18 Worlds and finished the regular season in the OHL with impressive point totals.

As the draft unfolded, teams focused on specific needs while aiming to build their future rosters. The selections showcased a promising array of talent, making the 2025 NHL Draft a critical moment for clubs seeking to enhance their rosters and competitive edge.