Sports
NHL Draft Day Brings Intrigue and Uncertainty to Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CA — The 2025 NHL Draft kicks off Friday night at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater, bringing excitement, speculation, and a lack of predictability about team selections. For the first time, team personnel will be scattered across the venue with no centralized reporting.
Leading into the event, the consensus among experts is that the first two picks are somewhat clear, with the New York Islanders expected to select defenseman Matthew Schaefer from Erie and the San Jose Sharks likely to choose center Michael Misa from Saginaw. However, as the draft moves to the fifth pick, opinions vary considerably, creating uncertainty about the direction teams will take.
Analysts Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale are in agreement on the first two picks, but the situation becomes hazier with the Nashville Predators holding the fifth selection. Teams like the Chicago Blackhawks and Utah Mammoth are also poised to make significant decisions. The Blackhawks might look at Anton Frondell if Misa is off the board, while Utah has eyes on Caleb Desnoyers for their second pick.
This unpredictability creates a unique atmosphere for scouts and fans alike. “After No. 3, we have no clue how it’s going to go,” said one scout. The draft has the potential for trades, which could shift team strategies significantly, especially for franchises like the Penguins, who are expected to explore options to move up in the selections.
The build-up to the draft has included a wealth of scouting reports and player evaluations, making this one of the most critical days in the NHL calendar. With 32 teams preparing for critical selections, teams will be hoping to land the next big talent while navigating the complexities of trades and unexpected choices.
When the draft begins, all eyes will be on how teams execute their strategy and utilize their picks to add potentially franchise-altering players.
