2025 NHL Draft: First Round Sees Islanders Make Bold Moves

LOS ANGELES, California — The first round of the 2025 NHL Draft took place on Friday night at the Peacock Theater, featuring a mix of excitement and anticipation as 32 young hockey players heard their names called by NHL teams.

The New York Islanders made a splash by selecting Matthew Schaefer, a highly-touted defenseman from Hamilton, Canada, with the first overall pick. Schaefer’s combination of skill and maturity has marked him as a potential franchise cornerstone.

In addition to Schaefer, the Islanders also picked up right-winger Victor Eklund and defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson. This marks a significant effort by the team to build a strong roster for the future.

Though the decentralized draft format sparked mixed feelings among fans and analysts, it delivered moments of intrigue. Eight teams drafted more than one player, with the Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators, and Chicago Blackhawks each selecting three prospects.

As the night progressed, it became clear that several teams were focused on building their future through young talent. Some analysts noted the uncertainty around whether the decentralized format would be employed again next year, especially given league commissioner Gary Bettman’s open skepticism.

The first-round also featured celebrity pick announcers that added a unique twist to the event. Notable figures included NBA legend Charles Barkley and actor Adam Sandler, who voiced selections for their respective teams.

With rounds 2-7 set to start at noon ET on Saturday, many teams are still looking to capitalize on the remaining talent available. As the draft progresses, organizations will continue to seek players they hope can make significant contributions in the coming seasons.

The highlight-reel moments and off-ice drama set a fitting tone for the length of the event, confirming that the draft remains one of the most exhilarating times of the year for fans and teams alike.