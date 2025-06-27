2025 NHL Draft: Islanders Select Matthew Schaefer First Overall

LOS ANGELES — The New York Islanders selected defenseman Matthew Schaefer with the first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday night at the Peacock Theater. Schaefer, a 17-year-old from Hamilton, Ontario, had previously played with the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League.

Schaefer, standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 183 pounds, collected 22 points in 17 games last season before suffering a collarbone injury in December. Despite the limited playtime, he was highly regarded for his dual threat on both ends of the ice, making him the top prospect.

Stated as a dynamic skater and elite puck-mover, Schaefer has the potential to become a foundational defenseman for the Islanders. Analysts believe he could become a top-10 NHL defender, contributing 25-28 minutes of ice time per night and leading on the power play.

After his selection, Schaefer emotionally embraced his family and donned the Islanders jersey, kissing a patch representing breast cancer awareness, a tribute to his late mother who passed away from cancer 16 months ago.

The San Jose Sharks followed with the second overall pick, selecting Michael Misa from the Saginaw Spirit. Misa, noted for his exceptional offensive skills, scored 62 goals in 65 games last season and is seen as a future top-line center for the Sharks.

In the third pick, the Chicago Blackhawks selected versatile forward Lucas Frondell, who showed impressive all-around skills playing in Sweden’s second-tier league last season. As the draft unfolded, each team highlighted their strategic choices in a year lacking the usual centralized atmosphere.

The event continued Saturday with rounds two through seven, presenting opportunities for teams to bolster their rosters with emerging talents.