2025 NHL Draft Kicks Off with Exciting Player Selections and Trades

LOS ANGELES, California — The 2025 NHL Draft started on June 27 at 7:00 PM ET, showcasing a new generation of hockey players. Teams from across the league selected top prospects from North America and worldwide, looking to secure future stars.

The New York Islanders made the first overall pick, selecting Matthew Schaefer, a highly touted talent. Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks selected 18-year-old right winger Jace Nestrasil with the 25th pick, noting his impressive performance with Muskegon in the USHL.

“Nestrasil is a huge winger with good speed for his size and has shown offensive potential,” said an NHL scout. “He competes hard and will likely be trusted by coaches.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins followed closely, choosing Michigan center William Horcoff at 24th overall. Horcoff, son of former NHL player Shawn Horcoff, excelled after transferring midseason from the U.S. National Team Development Program to Michigan.

“He has a high hockey IQ and plays well in tight areas,” a scout commented. “His size and physicality are assets, though his skating pace needs improvement.”

Other notable picks included Ottawa Senators selecting Wisconsin defenseman Logan Hensler at 23rd. Although he had an inconsistent season, scouts noted his high offensive ceiling and playmaking skills.

The St. Louis Blues chose right winger Justin Carbonneau at 19th overall. After an outstanding season in the QMJHL, Carbonneau is praised for his skating ability and physical play.

“Carbonneau is a powerful player who can dominate puck battles effectively,” said Corey Pronman of The Athletic. “His skills are fully translatable to the NHL.”

As the first round progressed, several trades reshaped the draft landscape, causing teams to adjust their strategies. Notably, the Penguins traded down, obtaining additional picks while still securing promising prospects like Bill Zonnon from Rouyn-Noranda.

The draft captured fans’ attention as teams made crucial decisions affecting their futures, all broadcasted live on various platforms like ESPN and NHL Network. The excitement surrounding the selections showcased the league’s commitment to develop new talent.