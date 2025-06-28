2025 NHL Draft Kicks Off with High Hopes and Big Picks

Los Angeles, California — The 2025 NHL Draft is underway, beginning with the first round on June 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern. The excitement surrounding the event is palpable as teams aim to secure talented young prospects for their rosters.

This year, the Nashville Predators stand out, holding three first-round picks and six additional picks over the following rounds. Despite not having picks in the fourth or seventh rounds, the Predators have opportunities to strengthen their team with choices in the second and sixth rounds.

As the draft progresses, teams like the Carolina Hurricanes also plan to make significant moves. Currently, the Hurricanes own six picks, including the 29th overall pick and others scattered throughout the later rounds. The team is known for trading picks to optimize their selections, and this year’s “decentralized” approach will see them draft from Lenovo Headquarters.

The day before the event, excitement grew as fans and analysts speculated on potential trades and player selections. Notably, the Philadelphia Flyers enter day two of the draft holding multiple picks, with strategies likely changing based on first-round outcomes.

As the second round begins at noon Eastern on June 27, fans will eagerly watch the NHL Network and ESPN+ for live updates. The atmosphere is charged with hope and anticipation as prospects await the chance to make their mark in the NHL.

Who will find new homes as the draft continues? Fans across the league are set for an unpredictable and thrilling continuation of the 2025 NHL Draft.