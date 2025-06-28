NHL Draft 2025: Prospects Rankings and Insights Unveiled

NEW YORK, NY — The 2025 NHL Draft week has officially begun, with teams gearing up for the pivotal event where they select potential future stars. On June 27, the NHL will host the first round of the draft, which has become a crucial moment for franchises aiming to build or strengthen their rosters.

This year’s final draft rankings highlight the top 64 prospects, showcasing their playing style, strengths, and areas for improvement, along with their projections from NHL scouts. Among the top prospects, few have evoked as much discussion as Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa, who are expected to significantly influence the draft outcome.

“After Schaefer and Misa, there’s almost no consensus across organizations,” said one scouting executive. “Teams are prioritizing different skills and traits this year, leading to widely varying rankings.” Some players ranked in the top 20 by certain teams might not even make others’ lists.

For example, teams will prioritize size, skill, or playoff performance based on their specific needs and philosophies. This means that some players predicted to go early might drop significantly lower, leading to dramatic trade ups during the draft.

Insights into individual prospects reveal potential gems hidden beyond the first round. Schaefer, for instance, is viewed as a future elite defenseman. At 6-foot-2, he boasts exceptional skating ability and was a mainstay on his team, logging over 25 minutes per game despite an injury that limited him to just 26 games. As one scout noted, “He’s viewed as a cornerstone for a championship team in the future.”

Misa, on the other hand, is touted for his goal-scoring prowess, evidenced by netting 62 goals in the 2024-25 season. His remarkable offensive instincts and two-way game have many believing he could become a consistent top-line forward in the NHL.

During the scouting combine, many prospects showcased their skills and physical abilities, revealing which players possess the abilities necessary to transition successfully into the NHL. Teams hope that these selections will fortify their lineups for years to come.

Overall, the rankings and insights from this year’s prospects demonstrate a wide range of talent available. As teams prepare for the draft, the stakes are high for both rebuilding clubs and contenders looking to make their mark.

The first round of the 2025 NHL Draft will be televised exclusively on the NHL Network as well as ESPN and ESPN+ at 7:00 p.m. ET on June 27.