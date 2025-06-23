NHL Draft 2025: Scouts Rate Top Prospects and Key Players

NEW YORK, NY — With the 2025 NHL Draft just days away, scouts are sharing their evaluations of the top prospects. Insights from this year’s class reflect a diverse range of skills, from skating to shooting, and highlight the competitive nature of emerging players.

Cullen Potter and Matthew Schaefer have been noted as the top two skaters for their exceptional speed and agility. Potter is recognized for his ability to maneuver effortlessly, while Schaefer’s north-south flow is unmatched. ‘These guys are what you want in a skater,’ praised one scout.

On the shooting front, Cameron Schmidt stands out as the closest to top-tier shooters, albeit without the snipers like Cole Eiserman seen in last year’s draft. ‘He can really launch the puck when it counts,’ a scout stated about Schmidt.

When discussing puck skills, Ryker Lee has garnered attention for his exceptional handling, earning him the nickname “The Wizard.” ‘His hands are in a league of their own,’ one evaluator remarked. Others like Jake O’Brien also showed notable control over the puck.

As for hockey IQ, Adam Benak emerges as the standout, with comments from scouts emphasizing his understanding of the game. ‘He plays smarter than most guys his age,’ a scout noted, giving him high marks for navigation on the ice.

Physical play is led by Brady Martin, who is recognized for his relentless energy. ‘He runs hot and never gives up on a puck,’ said one scout, highlighting Martin’s competitive fire as a critical part of his game.

The draft also creates speculation regarding other players, including discussions around positioning; which centers may have to shift to wing or which wingers might be suited for center roles. Caleb Desnoyers is regarded as the most likely to remain at center.

Looking towards the future, players like Joshua Ravensbergen are already being compared to first-round goalies from the past, indicating a potential to emerge as a top-tier talent in the NHL. ‘He’s got a lot to prove, but he can be that difference-maker,’ one scout suggested.

As the draft approaches, teams are adjusting strategies based on this fresh analysis, with potential surprises expected in the draft order.