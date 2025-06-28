NHL Draft Sees Teams Focus on Youth and Potential

NEW YORK, NY – The NHL Draft opened Friday, June 27, 2025, with teams focusing on youth and potential to shape their future. Front offices nationwide were watching closely as the first round unfolded, marking a pivotal moment for both rebuilding franchises and playoff contenders.

As expected, several top prospects were selected early, capturing the attention of fans and analysts. One player drawing significant interest is the New York Islanders‘ second first-round pick in the draft.

Forceful winger Eklund turned heads with an impressive performance at Djugården this season. The 5-foot-11 player, the younger brother of San Jose Sharks forward William Eklund, registered 31 points in 42 games, placing him sixth among U19 forwards all-time in the Allsvenskan.

Notable players ahead of Eklund in this ranking include NHL stars like William Karlsson, Elias Pettersson, and Filip Forsberg. His competitive drive and maturity on the ice reduce worries about his size. Analysts believe he could secure a top-six role in the NHL in his peak years.

Reports indicate that the Islanders attempted to move up in the draft to select local talent James Hagens but were unsuccessful. However, acquiring Eklund, whom one analyst ranked as No. 8 overall, is seen as a solid achievement. The analyst praised Eklund for his competitiveness, speed, and skill on the ice.

The Islanders also picked a noteworthy defenseman, Aitcheson, who had an impressive season with 26 goals from the blue line in the OHL. At 6-foot-1, he is known for his physical play and may become a valuable player in crucial playoff situations. While his offensive scoring may not translate directly to the NHL, teams recognize his potential to produce at least 40 points as a defenseman.

Aitcheson’s aggressive style of play is expected to resonate with Long Island fans, as he possesses a demonstrative presence on the ice. With 32 goals between regular season and playoffs this year, his contributions should be significant.

The Islanders are seen as having performed well in the draft, obtaining two high-quality defensemen alongside Eklund. Their strategy follows a challenging day marked by the trading of player Noah Dobson. The first round of the 2025 NHL Draft aired on the NHL Network and ESPN, starting at 7:00 PM ET.