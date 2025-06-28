NHL Draft Set for June 27-28 as Teams Prepare for Picks

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2025 – The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will take place June 27-28 at L.A. Live‘s Peacock Theater. The first round is scheduled for June 27 at 7 p.m. ET, available on ESPN, ESPN+, SN, and TVAS.

Teams from the Metropolitan Division will be focused on strengthening their rosters with young talent during the draft. Notably, the New York Islanders hold the No. 1 pick, while the Philadelphia Flyers have three first-round selections.

The Islanders are looking to select defenseman Matthew Schaefer, a top prospect from the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League. After missing the playoffs for the first time in three seasons, the Islanders aim to address defensive needs, especially with key players potentially leaving in free agency.

The Flyers are in need of a center and other positions. The team has struggled in recent seasons, missing the playoffs for five consecutive years. Rookie forward Michkov, who led first-year players in goals, is seen as a pivotal part of the rebuild.

The Carolina Hurricanes, with the No. 29 pick, aim to bolster their defensive lineup after not advancing past the conference finals for many years. Their pipeline includes promising players like defenseman Nikishin and forward Nadeau.

Other teams, like the Blue Jackets and Rangers, are also refocusing their strategies. The Blue Jackets, with two first-round picks at No. 14 and No. 20, are in year three of a rebuild and looking to build around their young talent.

With multiple teams possessing multiple picks, many expect trades to occur during the draft, adding to the excitement and unpredictability of this year’s selections.