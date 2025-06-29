2025 NHL Draft: Surprises and Emotional Moments Highlight First Round

LOS ANGELES — The 2025 NHL Draft wrapped up its first round on June 28, featuring plenty of surprises and emotional moments. With 224 selections made over two days, the event showcased talent and heartfelt stories of young players entering the league.

Matthew Schaefer, a standout defenseman, was selected first overall by the New York Islanders. Schaefer’s journey has been marked by adversity, as he lost his mother, Jennifer, to breast cancer last year. During the announcement, he wore an Islanders jersey that included a purple Hockey Fights Cancer ribbon, dedicated in her memory.

“This is a high-class organization,” Schaefer said. “Many people think it’s just a ribbon, but it means a lot to me. My mom’s a big part of my life.”

The draft also featured notable moments, such as comedian Adam Sandler announcing the Boston Bruins‘ seventh overall pick, James Hagens, who was a highly ranked prospect before falling slightly this season. Hagens was welcomed into the Bruins’ fold with excitement from fans and his family.

Other emotional selections included the San Jose Sharks selecting Michael Misa with the second overall pick, after a standout season in the OHL, and the Anaheim Ducks drafting Roger McQueen at No. 10, celebrating with a trip to Disneyland following his selection.

Amidst the excitement, some teams faced scrutiny over their choices. The Columbus Blue Jackets drew attention for selecting goalie Pyotr Andreyanov with the 20th pick, a choice that raised eyebrows as some believed they could have waited to pick him later.

Overall, the draft highlighted the depths of player stories and showcased the league’s future talent. As teams prepare for free agency on July 1, fans are left eagerly anticipating their squad’s next steps following a spirited draft weekend.