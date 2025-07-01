Sports
NHL Free Agency Begins: Granlund, Danforth, and Holmberg Shake Up Teams
Toronto, Canada – The NHL free agency period is upon us, bringing a flurry of activity as teams prepare to secure or pursue top talents. Among the high-profile players set to hit the market is Mikael Granlund, a center who recorded 60 points last season.
Granlund is poised to explore his options, seeking a deal that could exceed his previous contract of $5 million. His performance last season has made him a sought-after asset, likely to attract significant interest from various franchises.
In the midst of this, the Maple Leafs are focused on retaining forward Justin Danforth before free agency officially opens. The team is in active negotiations, hoping to keep Danforth on the roster as they assess their depth and strategic needs.
Additionally, the Maple Leafs have shown interest in Pontus Holmberg, who was recently non-tendered. Acquiring Holmberg could offer Toronto increased roster flexibility as it navigates the complexities of the salary cap.
Other teams, such as the Pittsburgh Penguins, are also making moves. They are looking to add veteran depth while considering trades of some current players, further shaking up the landscape of the league.
As free agency kicks off, Granlund appears set to land a lucrative contract. Meanwhile, Danforth’s future will become clearer following ongoing discussions. Teams are actively managing their roster dynamics, preparing for potential trades that could impact player movements across the league.
The evolving negotiations exemplify the critical decisions teams must make to build a competitive roster in this unpredictable free agent market. Retaining versatile players like Danforth could be vital for maintaining team depth as the season approaches.
