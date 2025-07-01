NHL Free Agency Opens with Major Moves Expected Today

NEW YORK, NY – NHL free agency kicks off at noon ET today, with numerous players set to sign with new and existing teams. Fans can expect trades and updates throughout the day as teams work to bolster their rosters.

The New York Rangers are making headlines, reportedly close to signing defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to a seven-year contract. In a separate move, the Rangers are also working on a deal to send defenseman K'Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes, pending Miller’s contract situation, as he is a restricted free agent.

While acquiring Gavrikov seems like a solid addition, it raises questions about the Rangers’ flexibility with their salary cap, as retaining both Gavrikov and Miller may not be feasible. Coach Mike Sullivan is expected to pair Gavrikov with Adam Fox on the top defensive line.

In other developments, the Philadelphia Flyers have solidified their goaltender situation by officially signing Dan Vladar, who previously played for the Calgary Flames. Vladar’s new contract averages $3.35 million annually. The Flyers already have Samuel Ersson and Ivan Fedotov in net, leading to speculation about potential trades involving these players.

An official announcement confirmed that Jake Allen re-signed with the New Jersey Devils for five years at an average of $1.8 million per year. This will bolster the Devils’ goaltending depth, where he will likely serve as a backup.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks made a proactive move by locking in forward William Eklund to a deal starting in the 2026-27 season, ensuring they retain one of their promising young talents.

As the market unfolds, the Vancouver Canucks achieved a notable re-signing with Brock Boeser, who will remain with the team despite becoming a free agent. This decision is seen as a win for the Canucks, as Boeser had previously scored 50 points last season.

Furthermore, the Carolina Hurricanes made significant strides by acquiring forward Logan Stankoven, confirming his importance in their future plans.

With trades and signings expected to dominate the news today, teams across the NHL are maneuvering to secure their lineups as they head into the next season.