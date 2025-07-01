NHL Free Agency Opens with Major Signings and Trades

NEW YORK, NY — NHL free agency officially began at noon ET on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, as teams rushed to sign players and make trades. Fans and analysts alike anticipate a flurry of activity.

The San Jose Sharks made an early move, signing forward William Eklund to a three-year, $16.8 million contract starting in the 2026-27 season. Eklund, who is coming off his entry-level contract, had a breakout season, scoring 58 points with 17 goals in 77 games last year.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks re-signed Brock Boeser to a seven-year contract worth $7.25 million per year, solidifying his place with the team. The Canucks’ general manager noted Boser’s importance to the team’s core, as he posted 50 points last season.

Christian Dvorak agreed to join the Philadelphia Flyers on a one-year deal worth $5.4 million. He is expected to address a significant gap the Flyers have in their middle-six forward group.

Another notable development was the return of Jonathan Toews to the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets after two years away. Toews, 37, officially signed a one-year contract, eager to make his mark after overcoming health challenges.

A significant trade was confirmed between the St. Louis Blues and Montreal Canadiens. The Blues sent defenseman Kaiden Guhle to Montreal in exchange for forwards Zachary Bolduc and Logan Mailloux, both looking to fulfill their potential as first-round picks.

The New Jersey Devils also made headlines by re-signing goalie Jake Allen to a five-year agreement, securing their backup position. Meanwhile, the goalie market remains competitive with several top free agents still on the board.

In a surprising move, the Florida Panthers decided to keep their championship core intact, signing forwards Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand to new contracts, ensuring their journey toward a potential three-peat continues.

As the market continues to unfold throughout the day, eyeing top available players like Nikolaj Ehlers adds to the excitement. Teams are making their final preparations and strategizing heavily to strengthen their rosters for the upcoming season.