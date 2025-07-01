NHL Free Agency Opens with Rangers Eyeing Key Signings and Trades

New York, NY – One of the most awaited days in the NHL calendar is here, as hundreds of free agents become eligible to sign with new teams starting at noon on July 1.

The New York Rangers have been largely quiet since clearing salary cap space on June 12, but expectations are growing for activity in the coming hours. Team president Chris Drury is estimated to have between $13 million and $15 million in cap space, which could be further strained depending on how he fills out the roster.

The Rangers are reportedly interested in adding defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, who would consume a significant portion of their available funds. Alongside that, they need to address the contracts of their top restricted free agents, forward Will Cuylle and defenseman K'Andre Miller. Cuylle is a priority for retention, while trade discussions regarding Miller have been ongoing, with Detroit emerging as a potential destination.

“I’ve heard Detroit mentioned enough to believe there’s legitimate interest,” said an anonymous league source. Drury, however, has yet to receive a satisfactory offer for Miller and may settle for a lesser deal than initially anticipated.

The upcoming free agency is stirring excitement among NHL general managers regarding the potential for offer sheets to restricted free agents (RFAs). Historically, this has been a rarity, occurring only four times in the last 12 years, but two took place last summer. The Rangers appear poised to match any offer sheet for Cuylle but remain committed to keeping him in New York.

Cuylle, last seen making an impactful contribution last season, may leverage an offer sheet to influence contract talks. If another team offers less than $4.68 million, the Rangers are prepared to match. However, offers between $4.68 million and $7.02 million would complicate matters, requiring first- and third-round picks as compensation.

Despite concerns about Cuylle’s point production, which stands at 66 career points, there is speculation that other teams might take interest in him. The free agency class for 2023 is less star-studded compared to anticipated classes in 2026, as several key players filled their contracts on June 30.

As teams prepare for a flurry of signings and trades, including the Rangers, fans and analysts alike are eager to see how this free agency cycle unfolds. Updates and developments will continue throughout the day.