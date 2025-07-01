NHL Free Agency Set to Open Amid Salary Cap Increase

New York, NY — The NHL‘s free agency period kicks off at noon ET on Tuesday, with general managers preparing to make big moves as the salary cap rises by $7.5 million. With a notable influx of cash, teams have the opportunity to target top free agents, although caution remains key.

Among the notable names, Jake Allen, 34, is in the spotlight after a season with the New Jersey Devils where he posted a 2.66 goals-against average in 31 games. Despite possibly pricing himself out due to limited goaltending options, one general manager praised him as a suitable candidate at the position.

Next on the list is 28-year-old Anthony Beauvillier, a left/right winger who moved from the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Washington Capitals last season. Beauvillier averaged 0.57 points per game in 65 playoff appearances, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

While pointing out players such as Radek Faksa, a 31-year-old center formerly of the St. Louis Blues, teams looking for defensive reinforcement might find him appealing. Over the past six seasons, Faksa has made a name for himself with solid defensive plays and faceoff wins.

Additionally, 27-year-old Nick Perbix has caught attention as a promising right defenseman from the Tampa Bay Lightning. His impressive season alongside Victor Hedman gives him an edge in securing a deal.

Finally, 33-year-old Nate Schmidt, coming off a Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers, is one to watch closely as he embarks on a new phase post-championship, expected to attract significant interest from teams needing strong defensive players.

With a wealth of talent up for grabs, the upcoming free agency marks an exciting time for NHL teams looking to bolster their rosters.