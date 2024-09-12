Sports
NHL Mourns the Loss of Former Enforcer Stephen Peat
The National Hockey League (NHL) is in mourning following the tragic passing of former player Stephen Peat. The NHL Alumni confirmed that Peat, who played for the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks, succumbed to injuries from a severe accident two weeks prior. At the time of his passing, Peat was 44 years old.
Demonstrating generosity even in his passing, Stephen Peat was an organ donor, a decision that has saved multiple lives. The NHL Alumni Association expressed heartbreak at his loss, highlighting his contributions both on and off the ice.
Originally from Princeton, British Columbia, Peat was drafted 32nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft. He spent five years in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with teams including the Red Deer Rebels, Tri-City Americans, and Calgary Hitmen, where he accumulated 53 points and 615 penalty minutes over 203 games. His career in the WHL began when he was selected third overall by Red Deer in the 1995 WHL Bantam Draft.
Peat also played for the Portland Pirates, the Washington Capitals’ minor league affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), before making his NHL debut with the Capitals in the 2001-02 season. His NHL career included two goals and four points over 38 games, paired with 85 penalty minutes. He oscillated between the Capitals and the Pirates in subsequent seasons.
In total, Stephen Peat played 130 games in the NHL, scoring eight goals, making two assists, and accruing 234 penalty minutes. In the AHL, his record comprised seven points and 555 penalty minutes over 50 games.
During the 2004-05 NHL lockout, Peat played for the Danbury Trashers, a team that gained fame through the Netflix documentary “Untold: Crimes and Penalties.”
