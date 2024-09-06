NHL Partner Summit Highlights Potential of Prince Edward Island as a Tourism Destination

In February, the NHL announced a multiyear partnership with Tourism Prince Edward Island, aiming to promote the province as a prime destination for both recreational travel and corporate retreats.

The recent NHL Partner Summit, titled ‘From the Crease to the Coast,’ was held from September 4 to 6 in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. The event featured NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and other senior executives who discussed various topics such as growing fan engagement, branding, marketing, and business opportunities.

Approximately 140 guests, including nearly 50 NHL partners, attended the three-day event, which allowed them to experience the diverse offerings of Prince Edward Island, catering to both leisure and corporate needs. NHL vice president of partnership marketing, Sophie Kotsopoulos, emphasized the province’s potential as a convention location, stating, ‘There is so much to do here from food to golf to beach, to tourist attractions.’

The summit included a welcome reception attended by the Premier of PEI, Dennis King, and an extraordinary waterfront dinner in downtown Charlottetown. Earlier, fans had opportunities to engage with Tourism Prince Edward Island at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game held in Toronto.

The Honorable Cory Deagle, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport, and Culture, highlighted the significance of this partnership, stressing the NHL’s extensive reach and the potential for Prince Edward Island to increase its visibility among millions of loyal viewers.

During the summit, Commissioner Bettman engaged in a fireside chat with NHL on TNT analyst Anson Carter, while various panels were moderated by senior executives such as Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Browning, who discussed growing fandom and engagement.

Among the speakers was Heather Moyse, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in bobsled, who hails from Summerside, Prince Edward Island.

Kotsopoulos noted that the partnership allows for greater visibility and awareness of Prince Edward Island’s appeal both as a tourist destination and a business hub. Guests also had the chance to enjoy one of North America’s leading golf courses and dine on the beach, experiencing the island’s beauty firsthand.

Despite the absence of an NHL team in the province, PEI maintains a strong hockey culture, with 35 NHL players born in the region, including a Stanley Cup champion from Charlottetown.

Kotsopoulos remarked on the potential benefits of corporate partnerships linked to the NHL fan base, affirming that the sights, sounds, and flavors of PEI are truly magical.