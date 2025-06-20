NHL Rumors: Jonathan Toews May Return to Winnipeg or Colorado

Calgary, Alberta – The NHL rumor mill has been busy as players and teams prepare for the free agent market opening on July 1, 2025. Among the topics sparking interest is the potential return of former Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews.

Toews has been absent from play for the past two seasons due to complications from long COVID. During the 2022-23 season, he managed to score 31 points over 53 games, indicating that he was not performing at his usual level. However, several teams are reportedly interested in his experience and skill set.

According to NHL insider Darren Dreger, the Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Tampa Bay Lightning are all in the mix for Toews’ services. “Winnipeg and Colorado are the most likely potential landing spots for him,” remarked Chris Johnston, suggesting that both teams are seeking to bolster their center depth.

With Toews currently without a contract, he is free to meet with teams and discuss potential deals ahead of the July 1 deadline. The Colorado Avalanche appear to be a strong candidate for Toews, especially since they have a history of signing players looking for comebacks.

Toews, now 37, might consider signing a low base salary contract with performance bonuses, minimizing risk for the acquiring team. In this scenario, the Avalanche could find Charlie Coyle’s $5.3 million salary expendable, creating more flexibility for the roster.

As the clock ticks toward free agency, fans are eagerly anticipating Toews’ decision, which could have a significant impact on the upcoming NHL season.