NHL Set for Major Overhaul with New CBA Ahead of Draft

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The NHL is poised for significant changes as it prepares to announce a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) ahead of the NHL Draft. Auston Matthews, one of the league’s stars, is a pivotal figure in this transformation that includes alterations to dress codes and an increase in the regular season games.

The new CBA proposes to relax the mandatory dress code for players, allowing them to wear casual attire when traveling to and from games unless specifically directed by coaches or general managers. Matthews has long advocated for greater personal expression in hockey, and this change is seen as a step towards modernizing the league.

In addition to dress code amendments, the regular season will expand from 82 to 84 games starting in the 2026-27 season. This modification aims to enhance competition by ensuring each team faces their divisional rivals four times, thereby creating more balanced matchups. To accommodate the extra games, the preseason will be shortened, potentially reducing player fatigue.

Financially, the new agreement is expected to positively impact high-profile players. The salary cap is projected to rise from $88 million to $95.5 million next season and may reach up to $113.5 million by 2027-28. This increase will allow stars like Matthews and Connor McDavid to negotiate shorter contracts now, with the prospect of reaping larger rewards as the cap continues to grow.

The NHL is also tightening regulations regarding the Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR), aiming to prevent misuse of this policy, particularly during the playoffs. The recent focus on high-profile players’ injury statuses underscored the necessity of these stricter guidelines.

Overall, these changes signal the NHL’s commitment to evolve and reflect the interests of its players, with Matthews’ influence clearly shaping this new direction.