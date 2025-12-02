Sports
NHL Showdowns: Penguins-Flyers Rivalry Resumes, Devils Host Blue Jackets
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The rivalry between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers heats up again as they clash at 7 p.m. ET on Monday. Both teams are looking to gain momentum in the 2025-26 NHL season.
The Penguins (12-7-5) and Flyers (14-7-3) meet for the second time this season after their first encounter on Oct. 28, where Philadelphia secured a tight 3-2 victory thanks to a shootout goal from their forward. This matchup comes at a crucial time, with the Flyers on a three-game winning streak.
Sidney Crosby of the Penguins remains a key player, boasting six points in his last four games. Historically, Crosby has thrived against the Flyers, tallying 135 points in 91 games against them—more than any player in NHL history.
Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils (16-8-1) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-9-5) at the same time. The Devils aim to bounce back after facing their first home regulation loss of the season, a 5-3 defeat to the Flyers last Saturday.
Both teams look to find their rhythm, with the Devils hoping to leverage their recent scoring surge into December. The Blue Jackets are seeking to end a four-game streak without a victory.
In other games Monday night, the Winnipeg Jets visit the Buffalo Sabres, looking to build on their recent win against the Nashville Predators. The Sabres have also turned their fate around, recently winning against the Minnesota Wild.
This Monday promises a thrilling night of hockey as teams battle for crucial points in the standings.
