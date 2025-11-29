NHL Star Macklin Celebrini Captivates Fans and Players Alike

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Macklin Celebrini, a 19-year-old forward playing for the San Jose Sharks, is creating a buzz in the NHL this season. The Sharks sophomore is already among the league’s top scorers, amassing 34 points, just three behind the leader Nathan MacKinnon.

Celebrini has wowed both fans and hockey insiders alike, prompting NHL players to praise his skills on various platforms. Speaking on their podcast, Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk declared, “He’s an unreal player,” highlighting Celebrini’s rapid ascent in the league.

With less than 100 games played in his NHL career, Celebrini has made a significant impact, showcasing not only his scoring ability but also his competitiveness in puck battles. A veteran scout described him as “87” in reference to his exceptional talent, while comparisons to renowned stars like Sidney Crosby continue to circulate, albeit cautiously.

Crosby himself noted Celebrini’s hunger and passion for the game. “He’s an incredible player. He’s committed defensively. He competes hard,” Crosby said during a recent interview. Celebrini’s abilities have been crucial for a Sharks team that has struggled in recent years, now showing promise with an 11-9-3 record this season.

Celebrini’s popularity is on the rise, drawing attention not just for his play on the ice but for his humble demeanor off it. After scoring a hat trick in a recent overtime victory, he humorously showed up to the media session shirtless, proudly displaying a large necklace.

His success resonates beyond hockey; NBA star Draymond Green believes Celebrini possesses a unique blend of skill and intellect that positions him for greatness. “He can create space for himself to make big plays,” Green remarked. “When you’re being compared to the greats at 18 — man.”

Celebrini continues to impress friends and opponents alike, with many noting his growth since dominating skates alongside Connor Bedard in their youth. Former teammates reflect on how he consistently stood out, and his performance this season has sparked discussions about his potential Olympic inclusion.

As the league takes notice of his skill set, many believe he is set to become a cornerstone for the Sharks and the NHL at large. With a trajectory that matches the league’s greats, the future looks bright for Celebrini and his team.