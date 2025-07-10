NHL Trade Rumors: Dumba to Penguins, Karlsson’s Future Uncertain

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – NHL teams are actively reshaping their rosters as trades loom. According to reports, defenseman Matt Dumba is set to join the Pittsburgh Penguins from the Dallas Stars, while Dmitry Kolyachonok would head to Dallas. Although the trade is not yet finalized, this move could help the Stars become cap-compliant for the 2025-26 season.

Currently, Dallas sits $1.79 million above the salary cap limit. By acquiring Kolyachonok at a cost-effective $775,000, the team could save significant cap space compared to Dumba’s $3.75 million hit. This shift could be pivotal in their financial strategy moving forward.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is evaluating its roster and the future of Erik Karlsson, who has a substantial contract with a $10 million cap hit. His contract includes a no-movement clause, meaning a trade cannot occur without his agreement. The Penguins are reportedly willing to retain part of his salary to facilitate a move, making him an attractive target for several teams.

Interest in Karlsson has sparked discussions among potential contenders, especially the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vegas Golden Knights. Both teams could benefit from Karlsson’s skills, and the Penguins may leverage this interest to find a suitable deal.

The Lightning, with current cap space of approximately $3.5 million, might consider sending players to Pittsburgh to balance the deal. Vegas is also hovering near the margin, with injuries impacting their roster depth.

As the NHL’s free agency period progresses, more trades will likely unfold, with teams scrambling to secure their playoff positions. With Pittsburgh’s pursuit of a Stanley Cup, keeping Karlsson might hinge on addressing his substantial salary and preferred destinations.

Negotiations are ongoing, and the hockey community awaits more updates on these potential roster shake-ups.