Sports
NHRA Nationals Coverage Begins on FS2 This Weekend
ST. LOUIS, MO – The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals is live on FS2, running from March 6 to March 9. Fans can catch all the excitement from the drag racing event as top drivers compete for glory in various categories.
This season’s coverage includes a series of events leading up to the championship. Additional race weekends are scheduled through the spring and summer, with key dates on the calendar for March 21-23, March 27-30, and more.
The NHRA has drawn attention for its thrilling competitions, rich history, and enthusiastic fan base, making each race a significant occasion. Many expect to see impressive performances as teams look to gain an edge in the standings.
Race fans are encouraged to tune in regularly, as the schedule features multiple events, including weekends in April, May, and beyond. With the first major race now underway, excitement is building as the season progresses.
“We look forward to another thrilling season filled with fast cars and fierce competition,” said a spokesperson for NHRA. “Join us on FS2 for all the action this weekend and throughout the year.”
The upcoming races promise to deliver intense moments and unforgettable memories for all involved.
Recent Posts
- Traffic Disrupted After Crash on U.S. 17 in Brunswick County
- Explosion Destroys Building in Wilmington During Renovations
- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Named Co-Deputy Director of FBI
- Helldivers 2 Unveils Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond Set
- Unexpected Glow from 3I/ATLAS Raises Questions of Alien Technology
- Baptiste Faces Zakharova in Round of 16 at Tennis in the Land
- FEMA Assistance Expected for Wisconsin Flood Damage Victims
- Hurricane Erin Causes Rip Currents and Coastal Flooding on East Coast
- John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 NBA Seasons
- Tales of Xillia Remaster Set for October Release
- Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
- Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week
- Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control
- Supreme Court Questions AMU VC Selection Process Amid Concerns
- Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout
- Brooke Shields Reveals Her Favorite Must-Have Products
- Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Opendoor Stock Could Soar Nearly 2,000%
- Sui Cryptocurrency Shows Bearish Signs as Market Weakens