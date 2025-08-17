NHRA Nationals Coverage Begins on FS2 This Weekend

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals is live on FS2, running from March 6 to March 9. Fans can catch all the excitement from the drag racing event as top drivers compete for glory in various categories.

This season’s coverage includes a series of events leading up to the championship. Additional race weekends are scheduled through the spring and summer, with key dates on the calendar for March 21-23, March 27-30, and more.

The NHRA has drawn attention for its thrilling competitions, rich history, and enthusiastic fan base, making each race a significant occasion. Many expect to see impressive performances as teams look to gain an edge in the standings.

Race fans are encouraged to tune in regularly, as the schedule features multiple events, including weekends in April, May, and beyond. With the first major race now underway, excitement is building as the season progresses.

“We look forward to another thrilling season filled with fast cars and fierce competition,” said a spokesperson for NHRA. “Join us on FS2 for all the action this weekend and throughout the year.”

The upcoming races promise to deliver intense moments and unforgettable memories for all involved.