Niagara Falls Flights Delayed Amid Freezing Rain Conditions

NIAGARA FALLS, New York — Freezing rain and ice impacted air traffic at Niagara Falls International Airport on Friday afternoon.

Many flights experienced delays and cancellations because of the weather, according to Helen Tederous, a spokesperson for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA). One such flight was an 186-passenger Airbus A320 operated by Allegiant Air, scheduled to depart for Punta Gorda, Florida.

The aircraft was towed back to the terminal for de-icing, along with the runway, ensuring the safety of operations. Tederous noted, “In that situation, the pilot exercised extreme caution. There was some pretty intense freezing.”

De-icing procedures are standard during winter months at both Niagara Falls and Buffalo airports. The NFTA is recognized for its effective winter weather management, holding an annual snow removal symposium for airport operators.

Tederous advised travelers to check the NFTA’s website for the latest air traffic information if they have upcoming flights or are waiting for arriving passengers. The Allegiant flight is expected to take off later Friday once conditions improve.