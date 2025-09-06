Nicaragua Aims to End 75-Year Streak Against Costa Rica

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaragua will host Costa Rica on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match. This will be the first time the rivals meet at the Nicaraguan National Football Stadium.

Nicaragua’s historical performance against Costa Rica is poor, with their only victory dating back to February 1950. The team, known as Los Pinoleros, aims to change its fortunes this weekend, as they have not secured a win against Los Ticos in 75 years.

Costa Rica, or Los Ticos, qualified for the last two World Cups and is heavily favored in this matchup. Under the guidance of former Mexico coach Miguel Herrera, Costa Rica boasts an impressive record, remaining undefeated in nine competitive matches.

Nicaragua recently showed promise by winning one of their last four matches, but they hope to improve their form against a well-established rival. Key players for Nicaragua include striker Jaime Moreno and midfielder Matias Belli, both of whom are fit to play.

The match will kick off at 10:00 p.m. ET, and fans can watch it live on NBC Universo.

On the other side, Costa Rica brings its strong squad, including standout goalkeeper Keylor Navas and experienced forwards Joel Campbell and Johan Venegas. Their recent qualifying record speaks volumes, with 17 goals scored and just one conceded.

This qualification round is vital for both teams, with occurring tension between them being historic. Many hope this matchup could finally bring a fresh outcome for Nicaragua after 75 years.