Nicaragua Blocks Entry to International Content Creators Amid Increased Repression

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaragua’s government has denied entry to several international content creators as part of a crackdown on foreign media presence. Since the beginning of 2025, at least eight creators have reported being expelled, rejected, or harassed by authorities at borders and airports.

Among those affected is Argentine traveler Federico Skrbec, who was deported just hours after arriving in Managua on September 1. “They told me my visit was not welcome,” Skrbec said, recounting how he was treated without explanation and held for four hours without his passport or phone.

Spanish creator Sergio Rivera faced similar issues when attempting to enter from Honduras. After questioning whether he was an influencer, Rivera stated, “I wasn’t allowed entry because I have a YouTube channel.” Despite having followed all entry protocols, he was turned away after extensive questioning about his intended content.

Content creators are not the only ones affected. Sports journalist Adrián Quirós was expelled while attempting to cover a crucial game between Nicaragua and Costa Rica. He indicated that authorities showed him a decade-old social media post critical of former President Daniel Ortega, leading to his rejection.

Israeli travel blogger Alexander Lapshin described a troubling experience at the Las Manos border where he was labeled a “spy” and held for three hours. “They even threatened that filming would lead to my arrest,” he recalled, after seeing fellow tourists also denied entry.

The crackdown on content creators follows the expulsion of nearly 300 local journalists since 2018, amid ongoing repression of independent media. The Nicaraguan government appears to be tightening controls on information, barring those who could portray the country in a light contrary to the ruling party’s narrative.

Amid this, the government has welcomed Russian and Chinese propaganda efforts, suggesting a selective openness to foreign narratives.