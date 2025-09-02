Nicholas Braun Arrested on DUI Charges Over Labor Day Weekend

Moultonborough, New Hampshire – Nicholas Braun, the 37-year-old star of HBO’s acclaimed series ‘Succession‘, was arrested on DUI charges during Labor Day weekend. The incident occurred on Saturday, August 30, when police pulled over Braun while driving.

After his arrest, Braun was taken to Carroll County jail, where he spent approximately one hour before being released on his own recognizance. Reports indicate that he was not subjected to a mugshot due to a malfunction in the police department’s camera system at the time of booking.

Although no bail was set, Braun is expected to return to court for further proceedings. His representatives have not yet commented on the situation as inquiries continue from various media outlets.

Best known for his role as Cousin Greg in ‘Succession’, Braun received three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor during the series’ five-season run from 2018 to 2023. Following the show’s conclusion in May 2023, Braun expressed his pride and gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the critically acclaimed series.

Since ‘Succession’ ended, Braun has stayed active in the industry, appearing in the biopic ‘Saturday Night’ and the film ‘Splitsville’. He is also set to star alongside Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson in the upcoming 2026 film ‘Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie’.

Despite maintaining a low profile regarding his personal life, Braun recently shared a heartfelt birthday message for his girlfriend, Hyunji Ward, on social media, expressing his love and appreciation for her. The couple has been public since early 2024, when they were first seen together at an Emmy party.